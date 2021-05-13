Live: Oklahoma GOP leaders announces budget plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt plans to unveil the GOP state budget proposal on Thursday afternoon.

He and members of the Senate and House leadership are expected to release the details at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Republicans say their plan provides tax relief cuts in personal and corporate taxes, boosts education funding and sets aside money for the rainy day fund.

Toplines of GOP plan:



Person income tax would be reduced from 5% to 4.75%

Corporate income tax would be reduced from 6% to 4%

Over 3 billion dollars put into the education system with an increase in common education funding by over 170 million dollars or by 6%

$800 million dollars of savings will be put into the Rainy Day Fund

A more detailed look at this proposal will be released soon.

Oklahoma Democrats outlined their proposal earlier this week.

Republicans will announce their budget proposal at 3:30pm today. While we don't know what's in their proposal, @OklaHouseDems outlined ours on Monday. Go to https://t.co/XeMLZQVneW to learn more! https://t.co/Z1JzMEJFpj — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) May 13, 2021