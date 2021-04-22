Oklahoma governor signs bill to allow care aides to perform in-home services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt approved a measure that would allow personal care aides to perform a wider scope of in-home healthcare services under the supervision of a registered nurse.

Sen. David Rader authored Senate Bill 42, which would allow personal care aides to provide additional hourly care, like helping patients shower and dress.

Currently, only full-time, 24-hour care home health aides are able to do those things.

“Statistics show 10,000 baby boomers reach the age of 65 every year, and 90 percent of them want to age in place, which is the most cost-effective option,” Rader said. “However, 75 percent of Americans over the age of 65 live with multiple health care problems that are difficult to manage without help. We’re quickly running into the problem that we don’t have enough caregivers to provide the range of services some patients need in order to live in their own homes.”

Sen. Rader says there is a dramatic shortage of in-home caregivers and believes his bill can help.

On Wednesday, Stitt signed the measure into law.