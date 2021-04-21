Oklahoma governor signs bill to help prepare inmates to rejoin society

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a measure that works to prepare inmates to rejoin society and the workforce.

House Bill 1679, also known as the “Sarah Stitt Act,” would require the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to coordinate with the Department of Public Safety to provide identification cards to all inmates who do not have a current state-issued identification card or driver license upon their release.

“I’m really excited about this bill because it gives people who have served their time a second chance,” Sen. Darrell Weaver said. “Not having a state-issued ID can be a huge roadblock to rejoining the workforce and resuming day-to-day life. This legislation addresses that need, and that will ultimately help us reduce recidivism and save taxpayer dollars.”

On Tuesday, the bill was signed into law.