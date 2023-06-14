OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A year after the federal government released a report on Oklahoma possibly misspending millions in GEER funds, House Democrats are wondering what happened to the money.

GEER funds were awarded to governors after the outbreak of COVID, with the intention to bolster and improve education.

A report from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General said, “Oklahoma lacks assurance that its awards to three entities under these initiatives—totaling $31 million of the State’s $39.9 million GEER grant—aligned with the purpose of the GEER grant fund.”

“Where did this money all go,” asked Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, during a press conference on Wednesday.

House Democratic members called on the Oklahoma Attorney General and the State Auditor to help provide more transparency over GEER funds, as well as federal grants at the OSDE.

A letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked for a “status update” on the investigation into possible misspent GEER funds.

House Democrat letter to AG

The federal report also noted that $650,000 was misspent on items such as TVs, watches, and other household items.

Democrats want to know if more money ended up outside of education.

“Whether the money comes from the federal government or the state, these tax dollars belong to Oklahomans, these dollars come out of our paychecks for these things,” said Provenzano.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office said the letter had been received and it will be taken under review.

Another letter was sent to State Auditor Cindy Byrd.

House Democrat letter to State Auditor

For months, Democrats and Republicans have asked to see a list of federal grants that are being applied for at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Details have been shared from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, but lawmakers continue to argue that transparency is not where it should be with the superintendent.

Democrats say applying for grants is the top concern in their districts, and now they want Byrd to start asking similar questions related to federal grant dollars.

“Are they fulfilling our obligations? Are any of our grant dollars being spent in ways that go beyond the scope of the programs that they are intended to support,” asked Rep. Andy Fugate, D-OKC.

A spokesperson for the State Auditor did not return a request for comment.

When asked about the concerns from Democrats, a spokesperson for State Superintendent Ryan Walters said it was, “a false liberal narrative that has no bearing in truth.”