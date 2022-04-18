OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would ensure Oklahoma 6th through 12th grade students receive age-appropriate Holocaust education is progressing through the legislature… Senate Bill 1671 passed on the House floor Monday with a 84-7 vote.

SB1671 is authored by Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond and Representative Carol Bush, R-Tulsa.

“Senate Bill 1671 directs the Department of Education, in consultation with experts in Holocaust education, to develop and make available resources related to teaching the Holocaust in Oklahoma public middle and high schools as well as provide high level training for teachers and administrators,” said Rep. Bush while SB1671 was being considered on the House floor. “The curriculum will be in accordance with the Oklahoma academic standards. This bill is the result of a collaboration among the Jewish Federations of Oklahoma and the State Department of Education. It is a bipartisan, bicameral effort.”

If SB1671 becomes law, this curriculum would begin in the 2022-2023 school year.