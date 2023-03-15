The rates of eighth, 10th and 12th graders who use e-cigarettes continued to rise this year and doubled from 2017 to 2019, according to research.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House is poised in addressing tobacco and vape use by those under 21 after passing House Bill 2165.

House Bill (HB) 2165, drafted by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, seeks to make it where everyone who buys or attempts to buy tobacco under the age of 21 must complete a tobacco education program.

Oklahoma’s current legal age to purchase tobacco is 21. If HB 2165 passes in the Senate, violators would need to complete an educational or tobacco cessation program or community service as directed by the court.

In 2022, the legislature eliminated municipal enforcement and regulations related to underage tobacco use and possession. HB 2165 is set to return authority to municipalities to make and enforce ordinances related to tobacco and e-cigarette products.

In a 71-16 vote in the House of Representatives, HB 2165 now goes to the Senate.