Oklahoma House Rep resigns over inappropriate actions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state representative is resigning from office, saying he acted inappropriately toward another person during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

Jose Cruz, a Democrat and Oklahoma City native serving District 89, told KFOR on Wednesday night that he is stepping down.

Jose Cruz

Cruz released the following statement to KFOR:

“With a heavy heart, I am resigning as the Representative for House District 89. I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering. I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable. I’m upset with myself and embarrassed. My actions on New Year’s Eve did not reflect my values and beliefs. I consider myself a champion of women and have deep respect for my female colleagues and friends. However, my conduct that evening was inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I apologize. I can’t express my gratitude enough to my constituents, donors, colleagues and family. I’m very proud to have represented the people of South Oklahoma City, and serving as your representative has been a great honor. Nevertheless, I must resign my seat, take steps to right my wrongs and learn from this experience. And although I’m giving up this seat, I will not give up advocating for others and fighting to improve Oklahoma.” REP. JOSE CRUZ

Cruz, who was elected in 2020, served on several committees, including Agriculture and Rural Development, A&B Judiciary, A&B Public Safety, Judiciary – Criminal and the State and Federal Redistricting Oklahoma County Subcommittee.

His resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.