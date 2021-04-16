Oklahoma House to consider bill to modify tuition aid program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives will consider a measure that modifies the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant program.

“Currently, OTAG is awarded directly to low-income students on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis,” said Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman and Education Committee Vice Chairman. “However, this system doesn’t take into account any other financial aid opportunities a student has received, like scholarships, Oklahoma’s Promise, Pell Grants or tuition waivers. The changes made by House Bill 1821 would make this a more equitable system that goes to those with the most need.”

Under House Bill 1821, participation in the program would be based on factors including full-time or part-time enrollment status, unmet financial need, continuous enrollment, nearness to completion of a degree or certificate, state employment needs, and eligibility for other state and institutional student financial aid.

“This measure gives the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education more flexibility in awarding these scholarships so students that are closer to graduation, for instance, or who will be filling roles in high-demand fields, as another example, might be prioritized,” said Rep. Mark McBride, House Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman.

The bill passed the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday. It will now head back to the House for final approval.

If signed into law, the measure would become effective on Nov. 1, 2021.