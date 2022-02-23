OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma lawmakers are seeking input on how to fix a giant barrier to employment – childcare.

They’re asking the public for help find ways to use pandemic funding to address the issue.

Help wanted signs are more common than ever these days – with employers saying it’s tough to find people to fill their open jobs.

“Of course, we do know that Oklahoma is not unique in this issue, but we are trying to solve the problem,” said State Rep. Rhonda Baker (R – Yukon).

Baker is a co-chair of the Workforce and Economic Development Working Group for Pandemic Relief.

She and other state leaders have talked to businesses and chambers of commerce – finding that a lack of accessible and affordable childcare is keeping people from getting or keeping jobs.

“Especially in rural areas,” Baker said.

So, her committee is now seeking input on how to use federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan to address the problem.

The money will go directly to childcare centers and businesses – not families.

“I completely understand that families are saying, why can we not have this directly to us?” said Baker. “But that’s not the intent of the ARPA proposals. It’s to solve a problem specifically for our committee economic development and workforce development. So no, it will not go directly to the individuals.”

Baker says in the proposals, she hopes businesses will think out of the box – with ideas like providing on-site childcare.

“If not that – then just some other ways that we can get some child care facilities, high quality facilities in some of our our rural areas,” Baker said. “I think it’s important that we shine a light on the issue that we have.”

Baker says there will be reporting and oversight to ensure the funds are used for the intended purposes.

Head to the state’s ARPA page if you have a childcare-related proposal.