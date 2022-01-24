Oklahoma lawmakers will consider several abortion bills this session

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The battle over abortion continues on the federal and state levels. More bills have been filed for this year at the Oklahoma State Capitol that would restrict access to abortion, but now there is a bill that would push back against the recent flood of pro-life laws.

For years, state Republican lawmakers have filed and passed pro-life bills, and that looks to continue this year.

But now one State Representative from Oklahoma City has a bill he says will deal with the problems those laws have caused.

Paul Abner, President of Oklahoma Faith Leaders says, “We believe that every life has value and we are doing all that we can to protect them.”

The Oklahoma religious leader talking about SB 1553, pro-life legislation stating that

“No person shall perform or induce an abortion upon a pregnant woman after such time as her unborn child has become viable if more than thirty (30) days have elapsed since the probable beginning of the last menstrual period of the pregnant woman…”

The bill’s author, Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat issuing a statement to KFOR saying…

“Life at every stage is precious and must be valued and protected. The prevalence of abortions is a tragedy for our society. This legislation is an important step that reflect the overwhelming support in Oklahoma to protect the lives of the unborn and I eagerly look forward to its advancement through the Legislature.”

“To try to ban abortion after 30 days, potentially after a last period, is difficult and really talks about the idea, the fact that legislators are very unfamiliar with periods or reproductive systems,” said Tamya Cox-Toure of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice.

Abortion rights activists say this is another of a string of Oklahoma bills and laws that don’t address the root causes of the problems they are meant to solve.

“It’s legislation like what Senator Treat is proposing that necessitates this state doing something to make sure that Oklahoma families aren’t buried under a mountain of debt or other problems as a result of having a baby,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City.

Representative Bennett has filled this bill that would write into law a father’s financial responsibility to his baby & its mother begins at conception.

“If we are going to mandate the birth of a child, then we need to make sure that everyone involved is a responsible partner, and that the state of Oklahoma is a responsible partner for these families that we are insisting have babies,” said Bennett.

Most of the pro-life bills and laws are waiting on the Dobbs case that is currently at the U.S. Supreme Court to be decided.

Senator James Lankford says this is the closest in 49 years the court has been to overturning Roe vs. Wade.

“I am very hopeful that we are going to have a post Roe America by this summer. That some time in May or June, the Court is going to come out with a decision and say every single state in America has the ability to protect their own citizens,” said U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma.

But abortion rights activists say a Roe vs. Wade overturn will not stop abortions all together. They say Oklahoma mothers will just be forced then to go to states like Kansas or New Mexico.

“Regardless of what happens to Roe, abortions are going continue. People of little means, poor folks people of color, it will just create more obstacles. That’s who will be impacted the most,” said Cox-Toure.

Representative Bennett says the exact wording of his bill could change, thanks to recent constructive criticism.

These bills can begin to go through the legislative process as session starts Feb. 7.