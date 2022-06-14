OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt is well underway after Monday including over a dozen bills being proposed, most of them aimed at fighting for inflation relief. This comes as the governor and legislature have gone back and forth over what should and can be done.

Weeks ago, the governor took to the podium after vetoing some bills, criticizing the state legislature for not doing enough to fight inflation. Now, 15 new pieces of legislation have been introduced – all with different conditions.

“We’re going to respond to the people of the state of Oklahoma when it comes to the inflation that they’re experiencing,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

McCall said in a press conference Monday that the plan is to advance all of those bills this week.

“The House has decided it is not going to come in and not act on something,” McCall said. “We hear the people.”

Two of the governor’s requests included dealing with the state personal income tax and the state grocery tax.

Three of the new bills would reduce personal income taxes either permanently or for two years.

Six others would focus on the state grocery tax by eliminating them temporarily, or permanently.

“We want to offer the most inflation relief to Oklahomans,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond. “Allow them to keep as much as their hard-earned money as possible.”

However, the back-and-forth debate continues.

“There are some problems with calling for a special session when there’s no agreed upon plan,” McCall said.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said they haven’t had a chance to read any of the bills proposed in the House. They plan to take their time.

“I think that people that elected us want us to make good decisions for the state of Oklahoma long term and not just do things just for politics and just because we have an election in two weeks,” McCortney said.

McCall also took exception to the timing of the special session with primaries around the corner. The bills are expected to be voted on in the House Wednesday.