OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma legislators are filing a concurrent resolution to reject what they say are alleged attempts by Dominion Voting Machines to silence Tucker Carlson.

According to officials, the resolution is being filed by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, along with legislators from across the state.

“These leftist attempts to silence one of the greatest voices for truth today should not be tolerated in America,” Standridge said. “If these recent reports prove true about Dominion demanding Tucker Carlson be fired as part of a settlement, that will only add to the reasons to keep them from operating in our state.”

Officials say Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 would continue to oppose Dominion Voting Machines in Oklahoma and support Carlson and his voice.

