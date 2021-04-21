Oklahoma legislators unveil proposed new district maps from redistricting bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Senate leaders unveiled new district maps that are part of a redistricting bill on Wednesday.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, said the proposed maps benefited from an open and transparent process.

“Throughout the process, the Senate has operated openly and transparently. We held 22 town hall meetings, both virtual and in-person, across Oklahoma in coordination with the House. We sought public input at every stage, including accepting public map submissions, and shared those results through our website. Because of the open and transparent redistricting process, the Senate district maps this year are more compact and better by most criteria than the 2010 district maps,” Paxton said.

The Oklahoma Senate issued a news release, sharing the proposed maps and information about the maps.

The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting will hold a public meeting next week to consider the redistricting bill, which is scheduled to be filed next week. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma Senate website.

The proposed statewide map is as follows:

Statewide by KFOR on Scribd

The proposed Oklahoma City metro map is as follows:

OKC Metro by KFOR on Scribd

Go to oksenate.gov/redistricting to see your district’s map.

“The state Constitution vests the responsibility for redistricting with the Oklahoma Legislature, and we faithfully carried out that charge,” said Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa and vice chair of the redistricting committee. “I appreciate the leadership of Senator Paxton, the diligence and hard work of the Senate redistricting staff, and my fellow senators for their dedication to carrying out this important constitutional duty.”

The news release included the following district map highlights and information about how the new maps differ from the previous:

The new population number for Senate districts will be 81,935; the population number of the 2010 Senate districts was 78,153. The largest district is District 27 with a perimeter of 765.21 miles. The smallest district is District 30 with a perimeter is 23.2 miles

The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting adopted guidelines that no individual boundary would deviate more than 5 percent; the new district maps have a deviation of 3.84 percent. District 48 is 1.97 percent over District 23 is 1.87 percent below

Senate District 18 is moving from eastern Oklahoma to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area to accommodate rapid population growth in the Oklahoma City suburbs.

The new maps have more whole counties within Senate districts. Fifty-four counties are wholly located within Senate districts under the new maps; the 2010 maps had 51 counties whole.

The maps include several requests the redistricting committee received via public comments including: A request from eastern Oklahoma for LeFlore and McCurtain counties to remain in one Senate district. A request to keep Pontotoc County within one senate district. A request to keep Bryan County within one senate district. A request from six of the nine publicly submitted maps to make District 16 a Norman-centric district. A request from Lawton community leaders to have their community represented by two state senators. A request from Duncan area leaders that Duncan continue to be served by two senators.



The redistricting bill will move on to the full Senate for consideration if it passes the redistricting committee. If approved by the Senate, it will move on to the House of Representatives for a vote. If the House passes the bill, it will go before Gov. Kevin Stitt for either his signature or veto.

“Throughout our process, we have requested and welcomed public input and that has not changed with the introduction of new district maps. Please reach out to your representatives in the Senate and House with your comments on the new district maps,” Paxton said.

Oklahomans can submit comments any time to the Senate redistricting staff by emailing redistricting@oksenate.gov.