Oklahoma rep wants residents to have more say on marijuana growers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma representative has filed legislation that would give voters the say over who can grow marijuana in their area.

House Bill 2989, authored by Rep. Todd Russ, would require applications to grow marijuana to be filed by June 30 each year in the county where the grow facility will be located.

At that point, county commissioners would set a date for a vote to be held every other year for applications.

If an applicant is denied under the bill, they wouldn’t be able to reapply for five years.

“Many of our rural voters did not approve the state question that resulted in the legalization of medical marijuana in our state,” Russ said. “Yet they are saddled with the ill consequences. And they are facing the possibility that petitioners will place a question on a future state ballot to legalize recreational marijuana.”

Russ says there are more than 7,000 marijuana growers in the state.

“We must give our county residents this measure of local control over how many grow houses are allowed to operate within their borders,” Russ said. “This affects public safety, their access to public utilities, their ability to fair and equitable collection of taxes from property owners and other issues.”