OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its approval to a bill that would ensure Oklahoma 6th through 12th grade students receive age-appropriate curriculum regarding the Holocaust.

Senate Bill 1671, authored by Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would instruct the State Department of Education to develop this curriculum and begin teaching it to students in the 2022-2023 school year. The curriculum development would be in collaboration with organizations whose mission is to “preserve and enhance Jewish life and wellbeing.”

“As the largest recorded act of genocide in history, the Holocaust provides a tragic example of the destructiveness of hate in our world. Democracy is precarious and, as a society, regardless of where we live in the world, our religion, or our beliefs, we must always be open-minded and strive to understand our fellow man and appreciate and respect our shared humanity,” said Sen. Pugh. “I’m grateful for the Senate’s support to ensure our students learn about the Holocaust. This atrocity and the millions of innocent victims who were senselessly slaughtered by Hitler’s regime will never be forgotten.”

SB1671 will now go to the House for consideration.