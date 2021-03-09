Oklahoma Senate approves bill allowing municipal employees to carry guns

A man drawing his modern polymer (Glock) .45 caliber pistol from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster under his leather jacket. Showing proper trigger control by keeping his finger off the trigger as he draws.All images in this series…

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate approved a bill that would allow municipal employees to carry concealed firearms.

Senate Bill 644, written by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, allows certain workers to carry concealed guns on municipal property if the employee has a valid handgun license. The bill requires an employee to carry the firearm on their person or store it in a locked and secured location with permission from the governing body, according to a State Senate news release.

“This measure is about personal choice, freedom and protection. We must give our city employees the ability to protect themselves from intruders if they so choose,” Stephens said. “With political divisiveness at an all-time high, no municipal employee should go to work and feel unsafe. We’re simply allowing municipalities the local control to set their own rules on this matter.”

The legislation says an employee authorized to carry a gun who is acting in a reasonable and prudent manner would be “immune from civil and criminal liability for any injury resulting from the carrying, accidental or intentional discharge or a handgun on municipal property. The municipality would also be immune from civil and criminal liability.”

The bill was written in conjunction with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and the Oklahoma Municipal League.

It now goes to the State House of Representatives. Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, will carry the measure in the House.