OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that will help Oklahoma National Guard members further their education passed on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1418 would cover resident tuition, mandatory fees and academic service fees at Oklahoma colleges and universities for qualifying members.

“This bill is a result of an interim study that we had last fall that was based on how do we improve recruitment and retention of Guardsmen. I will say it’s very difficult for us to compete with Texas and even Kansas who currently has these tuition and fee waivers,” said SB1418’s author, Senator Kim David, R-District 18 while on the Senate floor. “We also found out that fees are currently about 60% of the cost of education. So while we previously had helped our Guards member by covering tuition, they were still having to pay the fees, and this cost was prohibitive to our Guardsmen.”

Oklahoma National Guard members could enroll in 18 hours per semester, subject to availability of funding. The amount of assistance will cap at 120 hours for an associate’s or baccalaureate degree. For graduate programs, up to 40 hours hours would be covered.

“There are few ways to truly express our appreciation for these brave men and women who voluntarily step up, often putting themselves in dangerous situations, during natural disasters, national crises, and to help protect the freedom of others around the world,” said Sen. David. “This bill will provide the same educational opportunities to our National Guardsmen that members in surrounding states receive, helping boost recruitment and retention. These financial incentives will make getting a degree more attainable, helping expand these heroes’ career opportunities and be better able to provide for their families.”

Criteria is specified in SB1418 for eligibility for Guard members to be considered and to continue receiving this funding.

SB1418 will now move to the House for consideration.