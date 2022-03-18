OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its approval to a bill that aims to help high school students make informed decisions about their futures.

Senate Bill 1184, also known as the Students’ Right to Know Act, would direct the State Department of Education to provide information on a yearly basis regarding employment, education and salary information for the state’s most in-demand jobs.

“I just want to make sure that this information is readily available to both parents and students,” said SB1184’s author, Senator Zack Taylor, R-District 28, on the Senate floor.

Per the bill, the following information would need to be posted on the State Department of Education’s website by October 15 of each year:

Most in-demand jobs in Oklahoma, as well as the average starting salary and required education

Average cost of Oklahoma’s higher education institutions, including colleges, universities and technology center schools

Average monthly student loan payment for those who attended Oklahoma’s higher education institutions

Average three-year student loan default rate for institutions within Oklahoma’s higher education

Average graduation rate for those who attended Oklahoma’s higher education institutions

Completion rates for apprenticeship programs, high school credential programs, technology center education programs and military first-term enlistments

Amount of Oklahoma college/university graduates who work in jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree

Average starting salary for those who have graduated from a higher education institution in the state of Oklahoma

SB1184 passed on the Senate floor March 14 with a 43-3 vote. It will now head to the House for consideration.