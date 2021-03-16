Oklahoma Senate approves bill to give law enforcement tool to fight child predators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would allow law enforcement to use wiretaps during child sexual exploitation investigations has passed the Oklahoma Senate.

Sen. Darrell Weaver said in the last 12 months, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received 4,207 cybertip reports of child sexual exploitation.

According to the OSBI, 3,681 of these tips involved child pornography, 194 were reports of online enticement of children for sexual acts and 39 reported child sex trafficking or child sex tourism.

“There is no question in my mind that this is a growing crime that’s getting worse every single year, and it’s happening in communities throughout our state,” Weaver said. “The emotional and psychological damage it does to children can last a lifetime. This legislation will modernize our statutes, giving law enforcement an invaluable tool to identify predators and bring them to justice before they can harm another child.”

As a result, Sen. Weaver authored Senate Bill 980, which would amend Oklahoma’s Security of Communications Act to add child sexual exploitation, permitting child sexual exploitation, and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology to the crimes for which law enforcement can seek a court order authorizing the interception of wire, oral or electronic communications.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Oklahoma Senate and now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.