OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate gave its full approval to a bill that removes the requirement for a stalking victim seeking relief to first file a complaint with the appropriate law enforcement agency before they file a protective order if the stalker isn’t a family member, household member or an person who is or was dating the victim in the past.

Senate Bill 1674’s author, Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said on the Senate floor Monday, March 21 that this was a request bill from a constituent.

“The law presently requires a stalking victim to first have to file a complaint with a law enforcement agency if they didn’t know their stalker. That requirement is an impediment and could enable this dangerous behavior to continue, and even escalate, before a protective order could be filed,” said Sen. Rader. “We can do a better job of protecting these victims, and this measure would cut through the red tape and allow them to go straight to the courts to receive a protective order against their aggressor before it’s too late.”

SB1674 will now advance to the House for consideration.