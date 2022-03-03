OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate Bill 1381, authored by Senator Rob Standridge, R-District 15, would make municipalities have to conduct inspections of homeless camps within their districts, ensuring the camps are up to building codes. If the homeless camp doesn’t meet building codes in a 30-day period, the municipality must abolish the camp.

Sen. Standridge referenced his own district, Norman, in that currently there are safety hazards due to some homeless camps in the community.

“The point is there’s real concern in my community, Oklahoma City and others where both for the safety of the people in the camp and the safety of the people around the camp that we do something to make sure that raw sewage and other runoff isn’t tainting our water systems,” said Sen. Standridge. “In Norman I have many citizens tell me that water was shut off last year. They couldn’t drink any of the water on the east side of Norman for several weeks. We have pictures of camps with lots of five gallon buckets and various things. So we need to make sure it’s safe, just like we do with construction or anything else. The point of the bill is not to abolish camps. The point of the bill is to make sure they’re safe.”

However, some committee members stated that this bill would do more harm than good for homeless populations, and the bill may actually take away municipal authority.

“We do have a housing crisis in Oklahoma city. This seeks to penalize, punish individuals who are struggling with potentially mental health related issues. It completely stirips the powers of those working at the local level to find a meaningful solution to address the challenges within their own municipality,” said Senator Carri Hicks, D-District 40.

“It seems like this bill is to take care of a constituent complaint without working through local city government, and some of us have the power to use the Senate to do that, but not all of us do, and it’s very bad policy. It’s horrible policy to take a constituent complaint and turn it into a piece of legislation when you haven’t even done the work and the due diligence to work with your local city officials and the ministries that serve in this area,” said Senator Mary Boren, D-District 16.

Sen. Standridge admitted in the Senate Energy Committee meeting Thursday that he had not worked with the City of Norman nor its homeless agencies on the bill.

Senator Standridge clarified during debate that the bill specifically applies to homeless camps in which water drains into sensitive water areas.

“We have an aquifer on the east side of town that if it’s contaminated, people on the east side of town can’t drink their water,” said Sen. Standridge.

Sen. Standridge further stated that he is willing to work on the language of the bill to achieve a desired outcome.

SB1381 narrowly passed in committee with a 6-5 vote.