OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill has been passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee that will add sex trafficking victims to the Address Confidentiality Program.

Senator Darrell Weaver, R-District 24 proposed SB1569 and stated in Tuesday’s committee meeting that it was a request bill from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SB1569 is similar to the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act, in which victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking are specifically included.

“What we want to simply do is add sex trafficking victims to this list so they’ll have some type and some level of protection from folks, whether it be handlers or whatever, trying to reach them and try to put them in an adverse position,” said Sen. Weaver.

SB1569, or the Address Confidentiality for Child Survivors and Their Families Act, was passed with a 10-0 vote. It will advance to the Senate floor.

SB1569 was co authored by Representative Boatman (principal House author).