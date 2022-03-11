OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma students may soon be able to receive school credit from experience outside the classroom thanks to a Senate bill.

Senate Bill 1623, also called the Learn Everywhere Act, is authored by Senator Adam Pugh, R-District 41.

“I will admit, it’s a little bit outside the box, but what it aims to do is recognize that there are a number of opportunities available outside the traditional classroom setting where students are maybe still gaining significant knowledge and experience and an education,” said Sen. Pugh in the Senate Education Committee on March 1.

That experience could come in the form of internships, apprenticeships, mentorships and even work that the students are doing.

“We need to turn that valuable experience into credits for graduation. This will give students real life experience, expose them to new career possibilities and help them better pursue their passions,” said Sen. Pugh.

If SB1623 becomes law, beginning in the 22-23 school year, 9th through 12th grade students could request credit for these extended learning opportunities, which could be granted by their school district, charter school or the State Board of Education.

SB1623 passed off the Senate floor with a 36-8 vote on March 8, 2022. It will now head to the House for consideration.