OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is one step closer to bringing infant screenings in line with federal standards thanks to a bill that was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1464, authored by Senator Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, would require the Oklahoma State Health Department’s screening list to be mirror the Federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel, which includes 61 conditions. OSDH currently screens for 57, plus two point-of-care conditions.

“Newborn screenings are crucial in detecting a number of conditions that, if left untreated, can lead to significant health problems and possibly a shorter life expectancy,” said Sen. Hicks. “Given that one in three babies are born with one of these conditions, we have to make sure that all recommended screenings are conducted so parents can get their children any treatments or therapies needed to help protect them.”

Sen. Hicks said that SB1464 was a request bill from one of her constituents, Colin McEwen. McEwen lives with a disability due to an unidentified condition at birth, followed by decades of misdiagnosis.

“Colin’s story is not unique, but no one should have to suffer like this because our state isn’t conducting all of the available screenings,” said Sen. Hicks. “I want to thank Colin for sharing his story and bringing this critical issue to the Legislature’s attention, and for Women in Government and the EveryLife Foundation for their assistance in crafting this important healthcare measure that will protect future Oklahomans.”

SB1464 will now go to the House for further consideration.