Oklahoma Senate passes bill allowing development of law enforcement education and training for high school students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate approved a bill that authorizes the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to develop a law enforcement and public safety youth program for high school students across the state.

Senate Bill 784 was written by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant. Bullard wants high school students to have the opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement, according to a State Senate news release.

“With all the negativity nationally surrounding our courageous law enforcement officers, I think it’s important to show students, who might have an interest in this field, that this is an honorable and worthy career to pursue,” Bullard said. “Our state law enforcement numbers are running low and we need to find a way to attract brave individuals with public servant hearts to step up and protect their fellow Oklahomans. This program will give them some insight into what all is involved when one puts on the uniform and badge.”

The State Senate unanimously approved the bill, which was requested by Metro Tech to expand career opportunities for Oklahoma youth, according to the news release.

The bill will move to the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, is the House author.