OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would prohibit a doctor from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected passed the full Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 1503, authored by Senator Julie Daniels, R-District 29, does state, though, that if a medical emergency exists, an abortion can be performed, despite if a heartbeat is detected.

“It requires the doctor to find a medical emergency and then define that emergency and make the notations, make a report of those findings,” said Sen. Daniels during the Senate Health and Human Services committee on February 21.

SB1503 would also allow for civil action against those who performed, aided or abetted in accomplishing the abortion or the intent to perform an abortion. The financial penalty to be $10,000 or more. However, Sen. Daniels stated in committee that, “there is no cause of action that may be brought against the woman.”

Sen. Daniels further stated that SB1503, “mirrors in some ways,” the heartbeat act that passed in Texas.

SB1503 was questioned and debated at length, approximately for an hour and a half, while on the Senate floor March 10. It passed with a 33-11 vote. It will now advance to the House for consideration

“These bills pose an imminent and grave threat to abortion access in Oklahoma and across the region. For months, scores of Texans have sought abortion care in Oklahoma, in addition to pregnant people in Oklahoma. Abortion rights activists have been warning of this nightmare for months: these abortion restrictions will have a domino effect across the country, and have the potential to push abortion access out of reach for an entire region.” Statement from Elisabeth Smith, Director of State Policy and Advocacy for the Center for Reproductive Rights

.