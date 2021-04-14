Oklahoma Senate passes bill to combat traumatic brain injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a measure that combats traumatic brain injuries.

House Bill 1010, by Sen. David Rader and Rep. Trish Ranson, would create the 11-member Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury to provide guidelines and give advice to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The council would also review current prevention, evaluation, care, treatment and rehabilitation technologies and recommend preparation, training and distribution of manpower and resources available to TBI victims through public and private residential facilities, day programs and other services.

“The creation of the Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury is a great first step to protecting Oklahomans who suffer from brain injuries,” Rader said. “Before we can craft sound public policy surrounding this issue, we first must discover the best science, preventative measures and rehabilitation services, a task this council will handle. Only then can we ensure Oklahomans will receive the highest-quality care when dealing with these difficult diagnoses.”

According to the CDC, nearly 60,000 people die each year due to TBI, and there are nearly 3 million emergency TBI incidents in the United States. A concussion is the most common type of TBI.

“With the passing of House Bill 1010 from the Senate, we’re one step closer to being able to respond to the needs of our citizens with traumatic brain injury,” Ranson said.

The measure next heads to Gov. Stitt for his signature.