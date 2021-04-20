Oklahoma Senate passes bills to restrict abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed three bills to restrict abortion Tuesday, and now all three head to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signing.

The first bill, House Bill 2441, bans abortions if an unborn fetus has a detectable heartbeat. If a doctor performs an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, then that doctor could be charged with murder.

The second bill, House Bill 1102, classifies abortion as “unprofessional conduct” by a doctor under Oklahoma statutes and revokes the medical license of doctors who perform abortions deemed not medically necessary to preserve life or prevent irreversible impairment of a patient’s major bodily function.

The third bill, House Bill 1904, mandates that only board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists can perform abortions.

Gloria Pedro, Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes Regional Manager of Public Policy and Organizing for Arkansas and Oklahoma, issued a statement saying the bills are designed to shame women.

“The legislation that passed today is designed to punish abortion providers, shame women and block access to safe, legal abortion. Politicians should not insert themselves into a person’s private medical decisions about pregnancy or between doctors and their patients,” Pedro said.

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, the writer of HB 1904, hopes the legislation will reduce the number of abortions in Oklahoma.

“House Bill 1904 protects the lives of both unborn babies and mothers by ensuring that when abortion does occur, it is absolutely medically necessary to save the life of mother and the physician performing this procedure is extremely well-qualified,” Roe said. “I am optimistic that this legislation will help lower the abortion rate in Oklahoma. I’m very glad the bill was passed by the House and eagerly look forward to the Governor signing it into law.”