Oklahoma Senate passes measure to deter surprise medical bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Senate unanimously passed a consumer protection bill designed to deter surprise medical bills and the potentially devastating financial fallout such bills can cause.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, wrote Senate Bill 548, which prohibits a medical provider from reporting a healthcare debt to a credit bureau or pursue collection activities unless a good faith estimate of the cost of the procedure or care was provided before the service was performed, according to a State Senate news release.

“The aftermath of health care can be financially devastating to people, because they had no idea they were going to be hit with these bills before the care was provided,” Daniels said. “Over 50% of bankruptcies are due to medical debt. Patients need to know up-front what the cost is going to be so they aren’t hit with surprise bills that can wipe out their finances and ruin their credit. SB 548 is a consumer protection bill that encourages price transparency.”

The legislation also addresses emergency services in instances where the patient cannot make an informed choice on their care.

“In those cases, an insured patient could only be charged the rates for an in-network facility or provider, which can be significantly less the amount charged for those out-of-network,” the news release states. ” For those who are uninsured, the amount charged can be no more than 165 percent of Medicare.”

The bill moves on to the House of Representatives. Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, is the bill’s House author.