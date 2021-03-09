Oklahoma Senate passes measure to reinstate full sales tax exemption on vehicles, trailers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill to reinstate full sales tax exemptions on motor vehicles and trailers.

Senate Majority Leader Kim David presented State Bill 593 on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Legislature voted in 2017 to remove 1.25 percent of that exemption after the state faced declining revenues due to downturns in the energy industry.

“When we originally removed part of the exemption in 2017, it was always our intention that as soon as we could, we would restore the full amount,” said David, R-Porter. “We know this has been a hardship for many Oklahomans, and with this vote, we are keeping the promise we made to our citizens.”

The bill was written by Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

“As we work to promote Oklahoma’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic, this bill fully restores the sales tax exemption, helping Oklahomans better afford these large purchases,” Thompson said. “This was an important vote on behalf of the citizens of Oklahoma. Promises made, promises kept.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, is the House author of the bill.