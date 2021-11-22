Oklahoma senator files bill to stop the use of unmarked police vehicles for traffic enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a bill to end the use of unmarked police cars for routine traffic enforcement.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, announced on Monday that he has filed Senate Bill 1109 calling for municipal police departments to use clearly marked vehicles.

“The concern is that these vehicles are being used for revenue generation as opposed to tools for public safety on our roads,” Rogers said. “I’ve heard from many constituents who have had encounters with law enforcement and had no way of identifying their vehicles or if they were even actual officers at all.”

SB 1109 also calls on municipal police to use markings that are in contrasting colors for maximum visibility.

This would put a stop to the use of “ghost markings” on police vehicles and ensure that citizens would easily be able to identify police officers.

“People tend to pay more attention and have better driving habits when marked police cars are around,” Rogers said. “If we’re concerned about public safety, then we should get more of those vehicles out there.”

The bill can be heard when the regular session begins February 7, 2022.