Oklahoma senator files bills to protect ‘individual rights’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – As leaders across the globe work to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an Oklahoma state senator says he is concerned about individual rights.

“It seems like we’ve been caught in a never-ending loop of mandates, lockdowns, restrictions and dread since the pandemic started over a year ago,” Sen. Nathan Dahm said. “Unfortunately, many in government have taken advantage of such a crisis to expand their control over the lives and livelihood of the people. This is simply unacceptable.”

Dahm filed Senate Bill 846 to protect people who object to receiving a vaccine. The measure would prohibit any person or business from requiring any employee, volunteer, or future employee to take any vaccine due to religious beliefs if fetal cells were used in the development of the shot.

The bill also would ensure that no employee could be fired due to refusal to take a vaccine containing fetal cells.

“This bill prohibits retaliation from an employer for firing someone who refuses a vaccine,” Dahm said. “It also protects consumers from being discriminated against for their religion.”

Dahm also filed Senate Bill 557, which would prohibit any state, county, municipal or political subdivision from suspending or prohibiting activities in a place of worship during a declared state of emergency.

“I do understand that there is a pandemic going on and that people need to take responsible actions for that. Government uses emergencies to infringe upon people’s rights. The Constitution doesn’t cease to exist in the middle of a pandemic,” Dahm told KFOR.

The state senator from Broken Arrow also proposed Senate Bill 541, which would classify all businesses as essential.

Under the measure, the governor would be prohibited from ordering the closure of any business during a pandemic under a declared state of emergency without documented scientific evidence that a business contributes to the spreading of the disease.

“In Oklahoma, people have the right to freely exercise their religion and the right to the gains of their industry,” Dahm said. “It’s disappointing when we must pass additional laws to reinstate those constitutional protections to keep them from being violated by local governments, mayors and those self-absorbed in their own power.”

However, health officials and city leaders say these types of measures could end up costing lives.

“We have to draw the line at public safety. If we are going to shroud protecting rights by the Constitution then I’ll invoke the social contract in the Declaration of Independence where we give up some of our individual rights for the greater good,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.

Clark has been in favor of a mask mandate in the City of Norman, and has also been supportive of measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Taking away those previsions will cost lives of Oklahomans and I think any elected official that is prepared to make that kind of law needs to rethink whether or not they need to be in public service,” said Clark.