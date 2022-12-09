OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, says he is planning to file legislation to restrict discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and require districts to notify parents of any changes or issues their student is having related to their mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.

Rogers says school personnel would be responsible for recommending students have those conversations at home with a parent or legal guardian, and district school boards would be responsible for creating procedures on how to notify parents.

“Children are in school to learn, not to be indoctrinated through inappropriate conversations that do not follow state standards,” Rogers said. “The health and safety of students is a top priority, and this bill ensures that parents, school staff and the student are all on the same page about what is best for the child’s well-being.”

The bill would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for kindergarten through third grade.

Rogers says under this legislation, parents of K-3rd grade students would be provided any questionnaire or health screening forms and must consent to the form before it is passed out to their child.

“This measure ultimately ensures that parents have rights and know what their children are being exposed to at school,” Rogers said. “The bill relates to sensitive topics that are outside of approved state curriculum, and the intent is not to treat students differently based on how they identify.”

The deadline to file legislation ahead of the 2023 session is Jan. 19. The session formally convenes on Feb. 6.