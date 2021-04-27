Oklahoma State Sen. stands behind comments on V.P. Harris as fellow lawmakers call for consequences

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is under fire for making sexually inappropriate comments about the Vice President.

“You can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience,” said Senator Nathan Dahm.

The comment referencing oral sex is being met with backlash on both sides of the aisle.

Dahm’s fellow lawmakers calling for him to be disciplined.

Senator Dahm is not apologizing for his remarks saying they should not be seen as sexist.

“I was talking about one person in particular, so anyone who is trying to make this about all women is disingenuous,” said Dahm.

The Senator from Broken Arrow standing by the comments he made during an interview Friday saying they were meant to be a joke and to start a conversation about the Vice President’s past.

“It’s not a joke and its not funny,” said Sen Kay. Floyd of Oklahoma City

The Minority Leader filed paperwork Monday calling on State Senate leadership to take punitive actions.

Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat coming out with a strong statement against Dahm’s comments quickly after they were made on Friday.

When we asked if there would be punishment, his office sending News 4 a statement saying,

“The pro temp stands by his original statement disapprove the comments. Any disciplinary action that may be taken will be handled internally, as has been the case with other disciplinary actions taken since Treat became the Senate pro temp.”

We asked Dahm if there had been any contact with Senator Treat on the issue.

“We have not had a private conversation on it. He has not reached out to me on it,” said Dahm.

But some Senate Leaders are speaking out.

“Everybody thinks that the only way we get ahead is on our back or on our knees and its beyond disgusting and we have really had enough,” said Sen. Kim David of Porter.

The Republican Floor Leader was briefly relieved of her floor leader duties early in February due to disparaging comments she made about other Senate members. She knows it’s important to avoid the perception of a double standard based on gender.

“There will be consequences for the actions of Senator Dahm,” said David.

So does Dahm have regrets about his comments concerning VP Harris’ background?

“I’m not going to apologize for starting that conversation or apologize for my comments that have led to these conversation. There are plenty of other much better examples of women here in our legislative body at the state capitol, that should be brought up as examples for these young women,” said Dahm.

Senator Dahm was on the floor for session today.