Oklahoma State Senate passes bill declaring Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill to declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, a move designed to preempt any agency or political subdivision legislation that “infringes” upon Oklahomans’ Second Amendment rights.

Senate Bill 631 states any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation that orders the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, gun accessories or ammunition from Oklahomans infringes upon the Second Amendment.

“This measure builds a wall of protection around our Constitutionally-protected, God-given, blood-bought rights to keep and bear arms,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain. “Declaring Oklahoma as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State is an important ‘win’ in our battle to reclaim and protect our individual liberties. I’m thankful for the support of my colleagues approving the bill, as well as the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership for their crucial assistance in getting it passed.”

The bill was written by Hamilton and several other state senators, including Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair; Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant; Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard; Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan; Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee; Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton; Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt; Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa; Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington; Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa; Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman; and Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah.

The legislation now moves to the State House of Representatives. The following representatives wrote the House version of the bill: Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami; Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow; Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton; Rep. David Hardin, R-Stillwell; Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow; Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar; and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore.

The following 23 Oklahoma sheriffs support the bill, including Chris Amason, Cleveland County; Dennis Banther, Kingfisher County; Michael Burgetski, Cimarron County; Jason Chennault, Cherokee County; Dan Day, Custer County; Rodney Derryberry, LaFlore County; Damon Devereaux, Logan County; Joe Harper, Payne County; BJ Hedgecock, Pushmataha County; William Ingram, Tillman County; Joe Janz, Kiowa County; Steve Kelley, Kay County; Roger LeVick, Jackson County; Wayne McKinney, Stephens County; Kevin Mitchell, Woodward County; Chris Morris, Pittsburg County; Landy Offolter, McClain County; Darin Reames, Major County; Tim Turner, Haskell County; Darrin Varnell, Pawnee County; Chris West, Canadian County; Jeremie Wilson, Jefferson County; and Adam Woodruff, Latimer County.