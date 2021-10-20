Oklahoma State Senator files bill restricting birth certificate gender requirements to male, female

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A state senator filed a bill in the Oklahoma Senate that aims to restrict birth certificate gender options to male and female.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed State Bill 1100 on Wednesday.

“I was assured by the State Department of Health a couple months ago that they had no intention of adding another sex option to birth certificates, but they recently approved a non-binary option,” Bergstrom said. “We’re at an odd time in history where people are seemingly forgetting science and biology and casting common sense out the window. When babies are born, they are either born male or female based on their chromosomes and genitals. Allowing anything else to be listed on a birth certificate is ludicrous, and it’s time we clarify this in our statutes.”

Oklahoma joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in establishing a nonbinary birth certificate process. The change was made after Oregon resident Kit Lorelied, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, filed a federal lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Department of Health, according to NonDoc.

Gender designations on Oklahoma birth certificates will be limited to either male or female if SB 1100 passes the State Legislature and is signed by the governor.

“Meaning nonbinary or any symbol representing a nonbinary designation, including, or not limited to the letter ‘X,’ cannot be used on the birth certificate,” an Oklahoma Senate news release states.

The Second Session of the 58th Legislature will convene on Monday, Feb. 7 at noon.