Pet Protection Act: New Oklahoma bill could make it illegal to leave dogs in inhumane conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Putting a dog in inhumane conditions could come with serious punishment if a new bill has its way.

The “Pet Protection Act” has been filed for the 2022 upcoming legislative session. The proposed legislation would make it illegal to tie or restrain a dog in a manner that is inhumane or detrimental to its health.

“We pride ourselves on the Oklahoma Standard – and of course, that applies to our neighbors, but I believe it also applies to our pets as well,” Representative Mickey Dollens said.

Representative Dollens is co-author of the bill.

“There’s different code from county to county and municipal law. And this would just set a state uniform law that would make it easier for people who are looking out for the wellbeing of animals to be able to apply this law to all animal cases,” said Dollens.

A pet’s living conditions were also mentioned in the bill. It states an animal should not be exposed to excessive animal waste, garbage, or dirty water.

“You can judge a lot by how a person treats their animals, their pets, and it’s heartbreaking to see any living being in a deplorable condition,” said Dollens.

Dollens told KFOR he believes the bill could help prevent further damage – not only to animals, but humans, too.

The bill also states a dog should not be left outside during a weather advisory, warning, or watch.

Dollens said it sets a good standard for people to understand why we call dogs ‘man’s best friend’.

“It makes it easier for those looking out for the animals. It makes it easier for law enforcement as well,” said Dollens. “Representative Ken Littrell authored this bill and I coauthored it with him. It would offer a new version of the Oklahoma Pet Protection Act that would ensure there’s uniform law across the state to where people who are looking out for the wellbeing and health of animals can have something that’s uniform.”

The upcoming legislative session begins on February 7th.