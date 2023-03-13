OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat announced the development of a new select committee on Monday.

According to Pro Temp Treat, the committee will be a business retention and economic development select committee, in which he will chair.

Officials say the committee’s purpose will be to study the present-day economic landscape in Oklahoma to bring more employers and major investments to the state.

“Oklahoma has abundant resources, qualified employees and a legislature and executive branch that is friendly to the business community,” said Pro Tem Treat.

“We have a history of going out of our way to offer advantages other states cannot. There is no reason for us to continuously lose out to another state in this country on major business developments. That is why I am determined find the common denominator as to why we aren’t being chosen and figure out how we can become more attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate. We will hear from business experts, company executives, state officials and everyone else to make Oklahoma more attractive to major employers.”

Pro Temp Treat says he will announce appointees, meeting dates, times and places at the later date.