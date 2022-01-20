Proposed bill would require all Oklahoma voters to reregister by next year

Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A newly filed bill would require all voters in Oklahoma to re-register with the state before the end of 2023 or lose their local voting status.

House Bill 3677, filed by Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, says all voters in the state of Oklahoma must reregister with their local county election board by December 31, 2023.

If any voter fails to reregister by that date, but meets the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requirements, they will be placed on a ‘Federal Election Only’ list and will not be eligible to vote in any state election.

In order to reregister, Oklahomans must provide the following:

  1. Proof of United States citizenship
  2. Proof of current residence
  3. The same information necessary to acquire a REAL ID

If passed, the bill would go into effect November 1, 2022.

