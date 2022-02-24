OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two proposed bills will be up for consideration this session regarding alcohol to-go and the age limit for dealing with drinks.

First up is House Bill 3732. It’s a follow up bill to last session’s House Bill 2122, also known as the Cocktails To Go Act, which went into effect on August 25, 2021.

The Cocktails To Go Act enabled establishments to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to-go as long as they were in sealed, tamper proof containers.

This year’s HB3732 will make it where ready-to-drink beverages can be delivered in the same manner without having a server pour the beverage into a different to-go cup for customers. Therefore, they could pick up the drink in its original can.

HB3732, authored by Representative Josh West, R-District 5, has yet to be heard in a committee.

The second bill to watch is Senate Bill 1708, authored by Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-District 23.

SB1708 would allow grocery store and convenience store employees that are at least 16 years old to unload and stock beer.

SB1708 has yet to be heard in a committee.

“These legislative priorities focus on relieving some of the burdens our businesses and retailers are currently facing in stocking and serving beer,” said Jason Hall, senior general manager of AB One Oklahoma. “The Oklahoma Beer Alliance continues to work hard to advocate for better alcohol laws in the state — not only for our distributors, but for Oklahomans and businesses alike.”

“We are so proud of the significant progress made through the modernization of our state’s beer laws over the last decade, which has provided increased selection to Oklahoma consumers, and allowed business owners and distributors to thrive across Oklahoma,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “This session, we are paying particularly close attention to two proposed bills — HB3732 and SB1708 — that would build upon this progress and provide additional framework for modernization.”