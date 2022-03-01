OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A House bill could change Oklahoma’s criminal justice procedures by preventing the possibility of convicted individuals from seeking commutation.

House Bill 3903, authored by Representative John Pfeiffer, R-District 38, states that the Pardon and Parole Board would not be able to recommend to the Governor anyone who was sentenced to life without parole or death. It further states that the person sentenced to death could only be considered for clemency when their execution is close and the date is pending, and in that case the Pardon and Parole Board can only consider for, “mercy or lenience,” but not to hear a claim of innocence. Plus, the Pardon and Parole Board would only be able to recommend to the Governor to grant clemency with a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor provided a statement on Tuesday in support for the bill.

“House Bill 3903 makes commonsense changes which protect victims, promote public safety, and preserve the role of the courts while not infringing on the rights of inmates or the constitutional role of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” said AG O’Connor. “After years of hearings and appeals, victims and Oklahomans deserve finality. I greatly appreciate Representative John Pfeiffer for authoring this legislation, and the rest of the Legislature for standing up for the rights of victims by hearing House Bill 3903.”

However, activist groups across the state, like Justice For Julius, are urging lawmakers to vote ‘no’ on the bill, saying it could prevent innocent Oklahomans from even having the option to further fight for their innocence.

HB3903 is set to be heard in the House Judiciary – Criminal committee on Wednesday.