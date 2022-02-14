OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A proposed Senate bill would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to undergo gender reassignment surgery in Oklahoma.

SB 676, authored by Oklahoma State Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would also make it illegal for a parent or guardian of a child under 18 years old to secure gender reassignment medical treatment for the minor, as well as for a health care professional to perform such a treatment on a person who is under 21 years old.

“These procedures and transitions are life-altering, and this decision shouldn’t be made by those unable to see the long-term effects of such treatments,” Hamilton said. “My concern is many of these children may be convinced by society at a young age that they are not the gender they were born as. It’s completely normal, for example, for girls to be ‘tomboys,’ but that doesn’t mean they should be a boy. Let’s leave these important decisions to adults.”

Punishment for breaking the proposed legislation would include a felony conviction, three years to life in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

If signed into law, SB676 would go into effect on Nov. 1, 2022. It has yet to be heard by a Senate committee.