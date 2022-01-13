Republican State Senator calls for removal of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association leader following controversial comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Republican Oklahoma State Senator is calling for the removal of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association’s leader over a comment that mentions “going to the ammo box” in reference to enacting change.

Don Spencer

Don Spencer, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, participated in an event in Duncan in December and said to the audience, “We win at the ballot box, so we don’t have to go to the ammo box.”

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, a Republican from Tuttle who serves as the Senate Public Safety Chair, is condemning Spencer’s remark and calling for his removal from the Second Amendment Association’s leadership position.

“I have supported and continue to support the efforts of OK2A in their goal of protecting the Second Amendment, but Mr. Spencer’s words can only be seen as a direct physical threat against those candidates and office holders who they can’t beat in an election,” Paxton said. “Incendiary comments like this could push someone that might be unstable over the edge, resulting in physical attacks on elected members of the Legislature, Congress, or even local officials like city council and school board members.”

Senator Lonnie Paxton. Photo from Oklahoma State Senate website.

Paxton said he will always support thoughtful, responsible legislation that protects Second Amendment rights, but individuals in leadership positions have a responsibility of not enflaming an already volatile political environment.

“Don Spencer’s rhetoric is not new. He has been vocally critical of legislators who do not follow his exact lead but calling for pulling out the ammo box as a way to deal with non-compliant legislators is a new low,” Paxton said. “As a state Senator and chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, I am calling for OK2A to remove Don Spencer as executive director of this important organization. As the leader of OK2A, his shameful and dangerous comments will result in the loss of his credibility and the ability to advance OK2A’s agenda in the Public Safety Committee. I also call on fellow legislators to join me in publicly condemning his comments.”

KFOR reached out to Spencer seeking comment, leaving a message on his voicemail, as well as sending him an email, but have not yet heard back.

Spencer has been the subject of controversy in the past, as he has frequently entered private businesses and went to public events while carrying a firearm.