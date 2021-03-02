Resolution calling for Article V Convention of States approved in State Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate approved calling for an Article V Convention of States to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, advocated for a Convention of States for many years, working closely with the late U.S. Senator, Tom Coburn, on the issue.

“I was incredibly honored to work with my friend, Dr. Coburn, on getting this resolution originally passed a few years ago, and very proud of the book we worked on together, Smashing the DC Monopoly, on this very topic,” Standridge said. “It gives tremendous insight into how Dr. Coburn determined that Article V was the right avenue for states, and how states can work together to reassert the sovereignty our founders intended. I’m proud to honor his memory by continuing to support this effort.”

Amendments can be proposed to the Constitution either through a two-thirds majority of Congress or a two-thirds majority of the states.

“Our founders included the right of states to propose amendments as a way to correct any imbalance of powers between the states and the federal government and solve problems that Congress cannot or will not address,” Standridge said. “Examples of potential proposals that could help would be to impose term limits on Congress and require a balanced budget.”

The resolution, SJR 23, now moves to the State House of Representatives.

“Leaders in every state should stand up and show that the rights and freedoms of their citizens mean more than an all-powerful federal government that continually works to erode our rights and freedoms,” Standridge said.