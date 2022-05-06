OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s new abortion ban is causing concern among rideshare drivers in Oklahoma Friday.

Rideshare drivers hit the Oklahoma streets constantly going to and from different destinations. One of those drivers shared her concerns with KFOR about the recent abortion law signed in Oklahoma that would allow private citizens to sue someone that helps a woman get an abortion.

“This is scary,” said Betty Green, a driver for Uber and Lyft. “I mean, it’s scary for all of us.”

After 23 years in the taxicab industry and almost four years driving for Uber and Lyft, Green said she never thought her job would potentially be in the crossfire.

Betty Green, a rideshare driver. Photo from KFOR.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban this week prohibiting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The law also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone that helps a woman get one for up to $10,000.

Green said the latter part is what leaves her afraid of the liability if she were to unknowingly provide a ride to the procedure.

“When I pick someone up, I have no idea where they’re going,” she said. “We can’t ask them, are you getting an abortion? You know, we can’t ask them that. Like I said before, we can’t ask them if they got shot, let alone if they’re going to have an abortion.”

The signing of the law comes days after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The draft showed the court is considering weakening or overturning Roe v. Wade, which is the landmark decision legalizing abortion in the country. Both Uber and Lyft have said they will pay the legal fees for any driver that’s sued.

Green said while that does ease a little of the burden, that doesn’t necessarily make her feel way better, with this job being her way of life.

“This is my only job. This is how I pay all my bills, buy my groceries, buy my car,” Green said. “I have to go to court and keep going to court and keep going to court. That’s going to stop me from making money and then it’ll stop all the other drivers from picking up people out there that need us.”

Uber and Lyft are not the only companies covering costs. Levi, Apple and Amazon say they will cover out-of-state travel expenses.