‘Sarah Stitt Act’ to issue IDs to Oklahoma inmates impending release unanimously passes Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate today unanimously passed House Bill 1679, the “Sarah Stitt Act,” to better prepare inmates to rejoin society and the workforce.

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, a career law enforcement officer, said the measure would require the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) to coordinate with the Department of Public Safety to provide identification cards to all inmates who do not have a current state-issued identification card or driver license upon their release.

“I’m really excited about this bill because it gives people who have served their time a second chance,” Weaver said. “Not having a state-issued ID can be a huge roadblock to rejoining the workforce and resuming day-to-day life. This legislation addresses that need, and that will ultimately help us reduce recidivism and save taxpayer dollars.”

Weaver said the criminal justice reform measure was championed by First Lady Sarah Stitt. HB 1679 now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his consideration.