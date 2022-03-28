OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its full approval to a bill that would affirm biological sex at birth on Oklahoma birth certificates.

Senate Bill 1100, authored by Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, requires the biological sex to be designated on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation.

“This measure is a direct response to our state’s health department adding nonbinary as an option on birth certificates,” said Sen. Bergstrom. “Like the vast majority of Oklahomans, I found this move to be a slap in the face of science. How has our society sunk so low that it is seriously an argument if someone is a boy or a girl? Biological sex is very clear, and our vital state records must reflect this.”

SB1100 passed with a 38-7 vote on the Senate floor on March 24. It will now move to the House for consideration.