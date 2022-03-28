OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The full Senate voted to advance a bill that will help fill Oklahoma’s current teacher void.

Senate Bill 1119, authored by Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, removes the 270-hour cap for adjunct teachers per semester, allowing schools to utilize the professionals as long as needed.

Adjunct teachers have distinguished qualifications in their fields, thus, they are not required to meet the standard certification requirements but can be given permission by local school boards to teach a subject related to their expertise.

Sen. Garvin cited the increase of adjunct teachers utilized in Oklahoma schools in recent years, along with the spike in emergency certifications issued statewide with the reasoning for SB1119.

“Until we no longer have a need for emergency certified or adjunct teachers, we must remove any barriers keeping districts from being able to have these highly qualified individuals in the classroom,” said Sen. Garvin. “Not only are these professionals helping fill a teaching void, but they’re also helping expose students to their professions, industries and prospective career fields, which is so important as students make decisions about their futures.”

SB1119 passed on the Senate floor with a 35-9 vote on March 23. It will now move to the House for consideration.