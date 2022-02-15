OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Senate bill that adds domestic abuse to the list of crimes required to be registered under the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act was passed in committee on Tuesday.

This will include domestic abuse, domestic assault or domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, or domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act, created in 2004, requires individuals convicted of certain violent crimes to register with the Department of Corrections or local law enforcement for 10 years after their suspended sentence or term of incarceration is completed. It also requires the individual to provide notice of address changes, employment and school enrollment.

“This public registry not only helps law enforcement officials track violent individuals but provides a way for citizens to check out potential partners before getting into a potentially dangerous relationship,” said SB1568 author, Senator Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City. “Adding domestic violence cases to this database will help better protect public safety while preventing future unnecessary deaths or violence.”

SB1568 passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee with a 9-0 vote. It now moves to the Senate floor for consideration.