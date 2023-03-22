OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Immigrants living in Oklahoma without legal residency may soon be able to obtain a state driver’s license.

Under the proposed SB 669, authored by Senator Michael Brooks, immigrants who are not legal residents but pay taxes could get a driver’s license that is valid for four years.

The license could not be used to prove citizenship or register to vote.

Immigrants would also have to pay a higher fee than US citizens to get their license.

Senator Brooks has amended his original bill to further protect the state’s voting process.

The amended bill must be heard by tomorrow to be considered this session.